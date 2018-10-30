Halloween Safety Tips

October 30, 2018
Halloween is one of the most exciting times of the year for children, but sometimes hectic for parents and guardians. This Halloween, take a moment to consider basic safety precautions to help make your children's Halloween a safer night of fun.
Before Halloween:
- Choose bright costumes, and have children carry flashlights or glow sticks so they are easily visible. (Hint-Try adding reflective tape to costumes and candy bags!)
- Plan a trick-or-treating route in familiar neighborhoods with well-lit streets.
- Make sure children know your cell phone number, their home telephone number, and address in case you get separated. Consider giving them a cell phone so they can reach you easily.
- Teach children how to call 911 in an emergency.
- Teach children to say "NO!" in a loud voice if someone tries to get them to go somewhere, accept anything other than a treat, or leave with them. Tell them to try everything they can to escape, including yelling, hitting, and kicking.
On Halloween:
- Make sure older children take friends and stay together while trick-or-treating.
- Never send younger children out alone -they should be with a parent, guardian, or another trusted adult.
- Always walk younger children to the door to receive treats.
- Don't let children enter a home unless you are with them.
- Be sure children do not approach any vehicle, occupied or not unless you are with them.