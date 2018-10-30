Halloween Safety Tips

Choose bright costumes, and have children carry flashlights or glow sticks so they are easily visible. (Hint-Try adding reflective tape to costumes and candy bags!)

Plan a trick-or-treating route in familiar neighborhoods with well-lit streets.

Make sure children know your cell phone number, their home telephone number, and address in case you get separated. Consider giving them a cell phone so they can reach you easily.

Teach children how to call 911 in an emergency.

Teach children to say "NO!" in a loud voice if someone tries to get them to go somewhere, accept anything other than a treat, or leave with them. Tell them to try everything they can to escape, including yelling, hitting, and kicking.

Make sure older children take friends and stay together while trick-or-treating.

Never send younger children out alone -they should be with a parent, guardian, or another trusted adult.

Always walk younger children to the door to receive treats.

Don't let children enter a home unless you are with them.

Be sure children do not approach any vehicle, occupied or not unless you are with them.

Halloween is one of the most exciting times of the year for children, but sometimes hectic for parents and guardians. This Halloween, take a moment to consider basic safety precautions to help make your children's Halloween a safer night of fun.