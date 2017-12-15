Harvey victims still need help from volunteers

by Alfredo E. Cardenas
The numbers of people and organizations volunteering to help with Hurricane Harvey recovery have dwindled considerably, according the Deacon RIchard Longoria, Harvey Volunteer Coordinator for the Diocese of Corpus Christi. Even though the hurricane struck in late August, Deacon Longoria said, “still much is left to do everywhere in the zone.”
Every area, from Port Aransas, to Rockport, Aransas Pass, Bayside, Ingleside, Woodsboro, Refugio, Gregory, Tivoli and others are still suffering from Hurricane Harvey.
“Quite a few parishioners in Woodsboro and Austwell still need help cleaning up debris,” Deacon Longoria said.
Parishes and municipalities in the Harvey impact zone in the Diocese of Corpus Christi have lists of families who need help clearing debris such as trees, limbs, stumps and roots from their properties. Others need help removing damaged walls, floors and appliances and furniture. Chain saws, rakes and other tools may be needed and even sometimes backhoes or small tractors.
Deacon Longoria urges Knights of Columbus councils, Catholic Daughters courts, parish and school organizations to return to organize a “Harvey work day” continue to help.
Also Port Aransas, Aransas Pass, Refugio County and Rockport have set up volunteer service centers for volunteers to register. They will be assigned to various tasks based on age and abilities. These centers include:
- Port Aransas Volunteer Center: 408 N Alister, (361-) 749-5919, ext. 806,Monday-Friday from 9v a.m.-noon and Saturdays 9 a.m.-4p.m.;
- Aransas Pass Volunteer Center: Contact group “All Hands and Hearts,” J.J. Jahr, (361) 717-1273 or email: Julianne.j@hands.org. Call ahead to register for volunteer assignment;
- Rockport Volunteer Center, 1515 N Live Oak, First Baptist Church, (361) 727-9011, Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-4p.m.;
- Refugio County Volunteer Center: 301 N. Alamo, Refugio, Dorey Williams, (361) 792-7030. Normal hours, Thursday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call ahead to register for volunteer assignment, or if a group can work on other days besides besides Thursday-Saturday.
The City of Corpus Christi is also in touch with various municipalities and organizations that need help. Call (361) 826-2489 to reach these areas in need.
Catholic Charities, located at 615 Oliver Court, also needs help at its warehouse to sort out donations for victims. Help is needed from Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-5p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-noon. To volunteer contact is Deacon Julio Dimas at (361) 884-0651.
The feeding ministry of the Humble Café, organized by Cindy and Bob Dillard of Our Lady of Perpetual Help,also needs help to set up a noon lunch station each Monday and Wednesday in Rockport for victims. The lunch station is located at the parking lot of Cinema 4 on business Hwy 35. Groups can “sponsor” a feeding day by preparing precooked casseroles and taking the items to the OLPH parking lot on Sunday afternoon between 3-4 p.m. Volunteers are asked use throwaway tin foil casserole pans. The food is stored at OLPH refrigerators and then the Dillards take it to Rockport. Volunteers are also needed to help serve in Rockport on Mondays and Wednesdays. Donations may be sent to Cindy Dillard,
missionfarm29@gmail.com
.
Bishop Michael Mulvey appointed Deacon Longoria to coordinate volunteers for Harvey victims. He has Harvey parish lists, phone numbers, contacts and more in depth information. Call him about what your council, parish or high school can do. His cell is (361) 446-2291 and his e-mail is
rlongoria@diocesecc.org
.
“The grace from works of mercy is rich in the favor of the Lord. There is still much to be done,” Deacon Longoria said.