From ruins, students bring Hope

Students and Chaperones from Hope College TRIO Upward Bound in Holland, Michigan clear what was left of Adelia Resendez' demolished home in Refugio.



The group was one of several who traveled from all over the United States to give aid to residents affected by Hurricane Harvey.



One student holds what was left of a statue-the face of Jesus. The group worked at three other sites painting, removing insulation and ceilings in Port Aransas.



Coordinator Andrea Mireles, who was also one of the chaperones, said that the group worked really hard. "All of the places where we were at was an opportunity for the students and for those of us who attended to do a lot of reflecting and they were just heartfelt experiences," she said. "it was good for all of us."