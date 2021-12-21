Heart of Christmas Drive-Thru brings smiles to many faces

Persons with disabilities and their families were treated to a drive-through Christmas with well-wishers dressed as elves, a Grinch, Mickey and Minnie, Santa and various other Christmas characters and a nativity at the center of the event.
Volunteers and vendors handed out bags of goodies and gifts and waved as families drove by their decorated booths at the annual Heart of Christmas Drive-Thru held in front of the Immaculate Conception Chapel on St. John Paul II High School campus, Dec. 11.
Father RJ Regalado, Deacon Mark and Laura Cazalas joined the many Christmas characters to wish all attendees a Merry Christmas!
“Jesus is at the center of this event – that’s our main purpose – to let them know that the Church is here,” said Celia Mendez, program director of Catholic Charities Ministry and Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities. “We don’t want them to lose the connection with the Church.”
Mendez said she couldn’t have done this without volunteers. She thanks staff from the Parents As Teachers Program of Catholic Charities; the Area Agency on Aging of the Coastal Bend; the Disney Friends - who were the Berlanga Family; WellMed Medical Management; Alhambra Baza Caravan #78 and Sultanas; Tejas Management Systems, Inc.; ResCare Community Living; Terra Madre Mini Farm; Santa’s Little Elves; Firehouse Fitness; Team Dance; Knights of Columbus from Christ the King and Disc jockey Rudy Ortiz Jr.
The Knights of Columbus from Christ the King made 250 sack lunches and fed approximately 65 families who attended.
Mass for persons with a disability is held every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Chapel. The Sunday Mass is interpreted in American Sign Language (ASL) for the Deaf and hard of hearing. They are still currently live streaming their Sunday Mass.
All are welcome to attend their Christmas Eve Mass and Pageant on Dec. 24 in the Immaculate Conception Chapel.