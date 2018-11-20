Help available for Hurricane Harvey survivors

by Shannette Hoelscher, Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi Inc.

Millions of Texans were impacted by Hurricane Harvey. While most people have found the means to recover using their own insurance, savings, and help from friends and family, many people are still struggling. For survivors without these means, recovery can be a long and complicated road to navigate.

There are many resources still available for Hurricane Harvey survivors, however many people are not aware of the range of the recovery resources available. Disaster case managers help survivors find resources and develop plans to recover from life-altering events like Hurricane Harvey.

In an effort to make these trained professionals more readily available to survivors across the state of Texas, a consortium of agencies are participating in Project Comeback: Texas, an effort that is designed to provide disaster case management services to Hurricane Harvey survivors.

Project Comeback: Texas is a federally funded disaster case management program for survivors of Hurricane Harvey. It is comprised of nationally recognized disaster case management providers leveraging one another’s strengths to work in collaboration for the rebuilding of communities across Texas. It is an initiative of NVOAD (National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters) supported by FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency).

Each survivor’s situation is unique and disaster case managers do everything they can to walk alongside survivors to help access resources and advocate for their needs. To qualify for assistance, residents must reside in one of the 33 federally individual assistance declared counties in Texas. Individuals and families without US citizenship ARE eligible to receive services in this program. Services are provided to individuals regardless of race, color, religion, gender, age, national origin, creed or sexual orientation.

Project Comeback: Texas has disaster case managers available in our local communities. Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc. is offering these services in our local communities. Survivors can learn more and access their services by calling (361) 881-4043.

The five National VOAD agencies participating in the consortium are Catholic Charities USA - the official domestic relief agency of the U.S. Catholic Church; ICNA Relief - a domestic disaster response agency of the Islamic faith; Lutheran Disaster Response US - the domestic disaster ministry of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America; St. Vincent de Paul - the National Council of the United States, Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s Disaster Services Corporation; and, the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) - the global humanitarian aid and development agency of The United Methodist Church.

Program Contacts:

Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc. – Sasha Christensen, (361) 739-4416, schristensen@diocesecc.org

Catholic Charities USA – Matt Johns, (832) 278-8309,

mjohns@CatholicCharities.org

Texas DCMP Grant Director - Carol Flores, 713-205-0146,

(347) 302-4081, carol@nvoad.org

About the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

National VOAD, an association of organizations that mitigate and alleviate the impact of disasters, provides a forum promoting cooperation, communication, coordination and collaboration; and fosters more effective delivery of services to communities affected by a disaster. The National VOAD coalition includes over 60 of the country's most reputable national organizations (faith-based, community-based and other non-governmental organizations) and 56 State/Territory VOADs, which represent Local/Regional VOADs and hundreds of other member organizations throughout the country. For more information visit www.nvoad.org or follow www.facebook.com/NVOAD, www.Twitter.com/NationalVOAD and www.instagram.com/nationalvoad.