Help create Christmas smiles

For those of you who don’t know me, I’m Sister Milagros Tormo, The Ark board president, a member of the Missionary Sisters of Jesus, Mary and Joseph, and a very blessed person for many reasons.
Family values were very important to my parents and siblings.
When I was 19, the Lord called me to the consecrated life. I responded affirmatively.
I won’t address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as everyone knows a lot has changed because of it.
We are close to celebrating the Christmas season.
It’s a time when you see more people to open their hearts, go the extra mile and share what they have so that more families can enjoy the festivities.
With that in mind, can you help us in any way this holiday season?
Together we can help the children who won’t be able to have the best Christmas gift — being with their family.
With your contribution, our children will know Santa Claus also stopped at The Ark to drop off toys for them.
Their faces will have broad smiles. They’ll be anxious to tear off the wrapping paper to reveal the present. They deserve to have those feelings and enjoy all these moments — just like other children.
God bless you and your families. You and your family will have a special place in our prayers during the holidays.
The executive director, children, staff and board members wish you a blessed Merry Christmas and a happy new year.
Sister Milagros Tormo, M.J.M.J.
president of The Ark’s board of directors
Why Is The Ark Needed?
The Ark is needed because children are abused physically, sexually or neglected. It is the only licensed facility within an 80-mile radius that is contracted by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to provide emergency shelter and assessment services for the children who have been physically abused, sexually abused or neglected by parents or guardians. The shelter is licensed to care for children from anywhere in Texas. The Ark is home to infants and children as young as one day old through 17 years of age. They stay for as little as one day to 90 consecutive days.
Many of the children are in the foster care system for the first time, while others already have been in the system. In many cases, infants have been removed from their parents because of drugs found in their fragile bodies at birth.
The program is needed because these children and youth are taken from being traumatized due to the abuse and neglect they have endured to being evaluated for placement in an appropriate long-term site where their needs can be met. These placements may be in a foster home, residential treatment center, therapeutic treatment center or basic child-care institution.
The residents may also return to their immediate family or go live with other relatives. Adoption is also a possibility. Sometimes CPS takes the children and youth back to The Ark because their first placement was not successful. We are ready to assist these children and youth who are confused and frightened. The children immediately need to feel that they are safe and loved. The first contact with them is extremely important because the manner in which they are received leaves a lasting impression.