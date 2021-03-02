Her vocation is a joyful expression of God’s love

Serving the Diocese of Corpus Christi
“I will go to change the tears of desperation into the sweet tears of hope”
– Giulia di Barolo, founder of Sisters of St. Ann
Sister Delphine E. Apinjoh, from the Sisters of St. Ann (SSA), exudes the kind of confidence and vivacious joy that attracts people, young and old alike. Before the pandemic, Sister Delphine spent most of her time helping at Most Precious Blood Parish, ministering to the homebound, teaching Catechesis of the Good Shepherd, coordinating with the office of youth ministry and singing in the choir. Nowadays, she teaches catechism virtually – to over 100 youth. Her exuberance in ministering to youth comes from a strong sense of family, service and a solid faith foundation.