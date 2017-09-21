IWA hosts Care of Creation Environmental Expo

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

As a commitment to the love of God and all of His creations, Incarnate Word Academy hosted a Care of Creation Expo for High School Level students on Sept. 15 in their Mother Patricia Gunning Gymnasium.



Students had the opportunity to visit with several eco-friendly organizations including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Surfrider Foundation, as well as Texas A&M University—Corpus Christi and Texas A&M University—Kingsville sustainability groups.



Beginning Care of Creation Week on Monday, Sept. 11, students decorated their lockers with green ribbons. Printed on the ribbons were messages associated with the importance of being environmentally responsible. A key message to pursue a God-centered response to environmental challenges have been central messages conveyed to students through morning prayers and daily videos shown in classes.



“God has called on us to be good stewards of the Earth, and that includes everything from the grass under our feet to our neighbor in need” IWA High School Level Minister Ashley Cartwright said. “IWA’s determination to being an environmentally friendly campus serves as an example of the school’s respect for all of God’s creations.”