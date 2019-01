In no particular order are "Ramp Champs" Centurions Aleyda Sanchez, Bianca Del Toro, Madysun Barrera, Vincent Beanes, Victoria Fuentes, Miroslava Canales and Ted Garcia. faculty sponsor of the Interact Club and academic adviser.



Six students from St. John Paul II High School Rotary Interact Club assisted the Rotary Club of Southside Corpus Christi in building a ramp for an elderly couple on Dec. 15. The housewife uses a wheelchair. The project was a gift of mobility.