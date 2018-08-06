Highlights of Sundays’ Gospels Until December 1

by Sister Lou Ella Hickman, I.W.B.S.

August:



The readings for this month highlight the Eucharist focusing on Jesus’ words about Who He is as the Bread of Life. There is a progression from Sunday to Sunday beginning with August 5 which I would label



Step 1: the crowd responds to Jesus with “Give us the bread always.” so, they will never worry again about food. However, Jesus is talking about a different type of hunger.



August 12 Step 2: the Jews murmur. Jesus responds with “My flesh for the life of the world.”



August 19 Step 3: the Jews quarreled. Jesus responds with “For My flesh is true food and blood is true drink.”



August 26 Step 4 some disciples leave Jesus. He responds, “The words I have spoken are spirit and life.” Peter speaks up, “You have the words of eternal life. . . . You are the Holy one of God.”



The next time you go to communion, remember the words of St. Augustine: “Receive, O Christian, the mystery that you are.”



Beginning on Sunday, September 2, the Church will be marching through the gospel of Mark until the feast of Christ the King on November 25 which is the end of the liturgical year.



September



September 2: Washing cups and dishes is important for bodily health. Then there is spiritual health. The one of greatest challenges of being Christian is having the courage to face the evil within each of us.



September 9: Some people bring a deaf man to Jesus who is cured. Surprise! This happens in pagan territory. Faith can be found in unexpected places.



September 16: How is carrying the cross different from carrying a burden?



September 23: “. . . be the last of all and servant of all.” Jesus wants us to be leaders not just followers. What qualities of Jesus made Him a servant leader?



September 30: The sin of scandal is not just someone’s sin made public; it is also leading others astray in the process.



October:



October 7: Accepting the kingdom of God like a child—what would that look like? Someone being teachable, trusting, forgiving, playful, with a sense of wonder and awe . . . Can you add anything else?



October 14: Peter: what’s in it for us? Jesus: Everything. And I mean everything.



October 21: Mark again emphasizes servant leadership. The apostles still don’t get it. How does my leadership style mirror Jesus?



October 28: A simple request, “I want to see.” After the blind man was cured, he chose to follow Jesus. “There are none so blind as those will not see.” Attributed to John Heywood. (1546)



November:



November 4: One definition of God: one’s highest value. One will love totally whatever or whoever that is.



November 11: Jesus indirectly raises the question, “Did some of the scribes who gave did so because they cheated the poor?”



November 18: Only the Father knows the time of Jesus return. Remember this statement when someone tries to tell you differently.



November 25: Feast of Christ the King. Last Sunday of the liturgical year. Who is the one on trial—Jesus or Pilate?



Conclusion:



This is a very brief overview which has omitted the details. Take the time to reread the gospel selections as they are important. While first century Christians would have noticed these details, they are often overlooked because most people today know little about the cultural and religious culture of the time as well as how to read/listen to Scripture. That said, I would suggest you reread the gospel selection slowly then ask yourself, what detail stood out? Are there several details that help make the portrait of Jesus more complete for you? What details are missing? Finally, with this information, what is your portrait of Jesus? How will this picture help make a difference in your life?

