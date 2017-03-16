History Fair Winners Qualified For State

Rebeka Roberts (top row from left), Anna Kretsinger, Lauren Higdon (bottom row from left), Grace Leeson and Catherine Thomas, who competed in the annual Coastal Bend History Day Competition, have earned the opportunity to represent IWA at the Texas History Day Competition in Austin on April 29. The National History Day Program encourages the active study of history through research and the analysis of student-selected topics.



Original entries included:

"Saint Pope John Paul II: Taking a Stand for God and Humanity," by Catherine Thomas

"Jackie Robinson: Taking a Stand in History," by Lauren Grace Higdon

"Mary Bowser," by Grace E. Leeson

"Katherine Switzer," by Rebeka Roberts and Anna Kretsinger