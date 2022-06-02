Holy Family adopt Mother Teresa Shelter as their ‘Parish Service Project’

Parishioners from Holy Family Parish participated in the “Parish Service Project” in anticipation of the Feast of Corpus Christi and the diocesan Eucharistic Congress 2022 on June 16. They served breakfast and distributed “Blessing Bags” to clients from the Mother Teresa Shelter.
Parishioners’ donations included essentials, snacks, socks, t-shirts and sturdy cinch bags to carry their items. Reading glasses were also donated for those in need.
Donations were sorted and prepared for distribution by Connect Youth Group. Faith Formation children participated by collecting items for the “Blessing Bags.”