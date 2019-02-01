Holy Family ends NCSW with a Walk-a-Thon and Family Fun Day

Holy Family students, faculty, staff and parents National Catholic Schools Week ended their week-long celebration with their 2nd Annual Walk-a-Thon and Family Fun Day on Feb. 1 at Cole Park. Parents joined children for the early morning walk and stayed throughout the morning as they played in the park. Everyone was treated to hot dogs in the park.
The week began on Sunday with Mass, pancake breakfast and the opening of the School's Book Fair. Throughout the rest of the week, they held a pet food drive for the Gulf Coast Humane Society and a door decorating contest.