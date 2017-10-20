Holy Family School establishes Honor Society

Members of the new National Honor Society at Holy Family School are (standing, from left) Cameron DeLeon, President; Abigail Kummer, Vice President; Tijra Mouton, Secretary; Yleanna Buitron, Treasurer; and Kristian Garza, Parliamentarian. Kneeling, from left, are Andrew Arellano, Magdalena Alvarado, Madalyne Alvarado and Giselle Torres.

Contributed photo

The school also announced this year’s student council officers. They are, from left, Madalyne Alvarado, Vice President; Abigail Kummer, President; and Magdalena Alvarado, Treasurer.

Contributed photo

Holy Family Catholic School has established its first National Elementary Honor Society for the 2017-18 academic year. The National Elementary Honor Society's purpose is to recognize students who have achieved academic excellence and demonstrated responsibility within and outside the classroom. The students were selected on Thursday, Oct. 19.The National Elementary Honor Society was established at Holy Family Catholic School to encourage students to strive for excellence in grades, service to the community, and to develop leadership skills.National Elementary Honor Society candidates must adhere to strict guidelines in order to qualify. Grades, proper behavior and service to school and community are all factors that students need to follow in order to be considered for the honor society. Recommendations from previous teachers must be followed up by an interview with the principal.The candidates will participate in a formal induction ceremony to be held at Holy Family Catholic School's Father Fernandez Family Center on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. Candidates will receive their pins, membership cards and certificates.