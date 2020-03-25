Holy Father will grant participants Plenary Indulgence on March 27

Pope Francis announced that he will give an extraordinary Urbi et Orbi blessing this week with the opportunity for Catholics to receive a plenary indulgence by tuning in to
www.vaticannews.va on March 27 at 6 p.m.in Rome
(12 p.m. noon Central Time here in Texas).
According to the Apostolic Nunciature during this Statio orbis, which will be broadcasted by Mondovision and streamed
on the website of Vatican News, the
Holy Father will grant to all participants the Plenary Indulgence before imparting the Urbi et Orbi Blessing.
“Urbi et Orbi” means “To the City [of Rome] and to the World.” It is a special apostolic blessing given by the pope from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica every year on Easter Sunday, Christmas, and other special occasions.
Pope Francis said the March 27 prayer broadcast for those suffering from the coronavirus pandemic will include listening to the Word of God and Eucharistic Adoration.
“We want to respond to the pandemic of the virus with the universality of prayer, compassion, tenderness. Let us stay united,” Pope Francis said.
Pope Francis asked people to pray for the lonely, the elderly, doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, government authorities and the police.