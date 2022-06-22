Holy Hour with Solemn Vespers prepares two men for their ordination

Before being ordained, priests, close friends, family members, and other adorers gathered in Corpus Christi Cathedral to pray for Father Carlos De La Rosa and Father Charles Silvas.
Monsignor Walter Rossi, the rector of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., presided over Holy Hour and Solemn Vespers as seminarians served as altar servers on June 17.
The Vicar General for the diocese, Father James G. Stembler, and Father Pete Elizardo were also present.