Holy Week 2020 Schedule and resources from the Diocese of Corpus Christi

Easter Sunday Masses also will be available on KDF TV Channel 13 on Spectrum.
To obtain an appointment for Confession, contact your parish priest. Priests throughout the Diocese will be making themselves available by phone or email found on their parish website or social media information sent out by the individual parish.
Palm Sunday, April 5: 9:30 a.m. Mass (English); 11 a.m. Mass (Spanish)
Holy Thursday, April 9: 7 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper
Good Friday, April 10:
11 a.m. Litany of the Sacred Heart of Jesus
12 p.m. The Celebration of the Passion of the Lord
6 p.m. Solemn Stations of the Cross and Veneration of the True Relic of the Cross
Holy Saturday, April 11: 8 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass
Easter Sunday, April 12: 9:30 a.m. Mass (English); 11 a.m. Mass (Spanish)
Other resources for families:
Check out YM Live at 3pm today via Office of Youth Ministry - Diocese of Corpus Christi! They'll also be celebrating Holy Week, beginning tomorrow:
Holy Thursday - 3 p.m. Holy Hour
Good Friday - 10 a.m. Reflection
Holy Saturday - 10 a.m. Reflection