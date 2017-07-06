Homeownership Fair on July 22

July 6, 2017
The HUD Approved Housing Counseling Department of Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, American Bank and Mortgage Financial Services are teaming up to host the Dare to Own the Dream, Beat the Odds… Homeownership Fair on Saturday, July 22 at Catholic Charities, located at 615 Oliver Ct. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Door prizes will be given away throughout the day.
The housing fair will be a unique opportunity to visit with loan officers from American Bank Mortgage, Mortgage Financial Services and other mortgage lenders, realtors, insurance, title and appraisal companies, the City of Corpus Christi Housing and Community Development Program and many other community providers of homeownership programs.
Topics will include:
- Are you ready for homeownership?
- How to know if an FHA, VA or Conventional Loan is right for you.
- Debunking Housing Counseling misconceptions-Myth vs. Fact?
- Fair Housing & Equal Opportunity…It’s Your Right!
For more information please contact the Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi Housing Counseling Department at (361) 884-0651 or email
ddean@diocesecc.org
.