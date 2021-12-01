Sister Rose Miriam Gansle, IWBS, surrendered her earthly life to eternal life on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Incarnate Word Convent. Born June 6, 1942, in Corpus Christi to Justus and Sylvia Gansle. Sister Rose Miriam is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Jerry, Jim and John Gansle. She is survived by one brother Richard, his wife Sue Gansle, a niece, Greta Gansle, and many nieces and nephews.
Taught by the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament at St. Patrick School and Incarnate Word Academy, she wanted to become a Sister from a young age. After graduation from Incarnate Word Academy in 1960, she entered the convent and made her first vows in 1963. She taught at Incarnate Word Academy and parish schools in Corpus Christi, Brownsville, and Kingsville, Texas. Serving the evangelizing mission of the Church included teaching in the Pastoral Institute for Ministry and Adult Faith Formation in the Diocese of Corpus Christi. She served the congregation in numerous capacities, such as Secretary General, Vocation Director and Organist. She also served as Secretary General for the Sisters of the Incarnate Word of Parma Heights, Ohio.
In the Celebration of Life and Mass of Christian Burial for Sister Rose Miriam on Aug. 25, 2021, Bishop Michael Mulvey gave a poetic description of 'Hope' as the little sister of 'Faith' and 'Love'. "It is the little sister of 'Hope' that shines in each one of us," he said, "giving us the brightness of joy, kindness, and simplicity that allows 'Charity' to be expressed in small ways and allows 'Faith' to be so strong. Thank you, Sister Rose Miriam, for being that little sister of 'Hope.'"
Bishop Mulvey further explained how Sister Rose Miriam embraced and lived the Incarnation — God's coming into our lives and present within and among us. She lived the Incarnate Word, touching others through teaching, serving, celebrating the Eucharist, reconciliation, and even experiencing death as Jesus did –– all is incarnational. God's Incarnate Love came to fulfillment for her as she passed to eternal life. "We celebrate her becoming what we all hope for," Bishop Mulvey said, "being one with Him and seeing Him face to face."
"Sharing formation years, education at Mary Immaculate and Christopher College, graduation from Our Lady of the Lake University, and teaching at Incarnate Word Academy with Sister Rose Miriam was a great blessing," said Sister Michelle Marie Kuntscher. "The first reading at Mass on Aug. 23, five days after her death, is a fitting tribute to her life," as St. Paul in the First Letter to the Thessalonians, commends the community on their acceptance of the Gospel message:
We give thanks to God always for you [Sister Rose Miriam], remembering you in our prayers, unceasingly calling to mind your work of faith and labor of love and endurance in Hope of Our Lord Jesus Christ, before our God and Father, knowing [Sister Rose Miriam], beloved of God, how you were chosen. For the Gospel did not come to you in word alone, but also in power and in the Holy Spirit, and with much conviction ... in every place your faith in God has gone forth so that we have no need to say anything.
St. Paul acknowledged that his preaching of the Gospel was not received as a mere human communication or intellectual exercise. However, still, it made a substantial impact on the lives of the Thessalonians. Like them, Sister Rose Miriam heard the Word, listened to the Word, pondered the Word in her heart, and lived the Word, proclaiming the Gospel and putting the message of the Gospel into practice. Her proclamation and practice of the Gospel message was evident in her musical talents, faithfully providing sacred music in liturgical celebrations in the congregation and in the parishes; in her teaching and parish ministry; in her poetry received in prayer and her composition of hymns and prayers; in her sharing joys and sorrows with her community of Sisters and Associates, her family, co-workers, and friends.
She can be considered a modern-day secretary to the foundress, Venerable Jeanne Chezard de Matel. In addition to serving many years as Secretary General for the Congregation, she also devoted many years as secretary of the International Committee for the Unification of the Order of the Incarnate Word. She provided materials for Sisters of the Incarnate Word throughout the world, including Constitution and Directory revisions, liturgy aids, histories of the various congregations, and the compilation of quotations from the writings of the foundress. A devoted daughter of Jeanne de Matel, Sister Rose Miriam read and pondered her writings and made them come alive today in her reflection, journaling, and publications.
In the last entry in her journal, dated 7/16/21, Sister Rose Miriam shows her readiness to meet Jesus face to face:
"What has been your Word for me during this retreat, my Love? I hear you saying to stay open to where you will lead me when I leave the secretary's office, and I say Yes! Here I am. And I continue to hear you say, 'Just let me love you!' I do want that! Thank you! Help me to be wholly vigilant, wholly present, wholly adoring and wholly surrendered to your loving action!"