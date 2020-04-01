Hospital chaplains’ work connects death to life

For Father Arularasu Mathias, the role of hospital chaplain at Christus Spohn Shoreline has been one which allows him to minister to patients in a way that is both personal and pastoral. Very often, patients and their families who are dealing with serious illnesses are in need of spiritual guidance to better deal with emotionally difficult medical conditions.
It is a challenge that Father Mathias embraces on a daily basis. He has been working as a chaplain for 13 years, and his experience has given him greater perspective and insight into this vitally important ministry.
“My aim is to be there with patients and their families as they go through hard times,” Father Mathias said. “It is important for me to be there in a compassionate way, and equally important that I am there for them in their suffering.”
|Father Arularasu Mathias
Father Mathias reflects that his ministry encapsulates the full spectrum of life and death. Being present in a variety of scenarios has enabled him to gain a deeper and more profound sense of awareness of the link between life and death.
As a chaplain he is an important presence – when a family welcomes a newborn baby and when a family faces the loss of a loved one. He sees both situations as life affirming regardless of whether the occasion is joyous or sorrowful. He says the most important thing for him is to always be there if anyone needs to pray or needs comfort.
“The most fulfilling part is that I am there to offer not only last rites but also other sacraments, like reconciliation and communion,” he said. “Very often, I get to form relationships with the people I minister to, and that is comforting for both them and for me, as well.”
That comfort is also something that Chaplain Ray Claveria strives to offer the families and patients he serves in his role as contract chaplain at Christus Spohn Hospital as well as Bay Area Hospital. Chaplain Ray cites the loss of his own son years ago as the spiritual guidepost by which he is able to prayerfully minister to the patients and families he serves.
“I focus on the New Testament and all the things that Jesus did,” says Claveria. “He came to show us the way home and that our time on this earth is a journey. Jesus wants us to understand the final outcome is to find our way home to him.”
|Chaplain Ray Claveria
In addition to his ministry as a hospital chaplain, Claveria holds grief support meetings every Tuesday night at Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish and has even written a booklet of reflections called “Death: The Gift of Life.”
“For a lot of people, the difficulty in dealing with death boils down to selfishness,” reflects Claveria. “People do not want to let go of their loved ones, but there always comes a point where people have to allow God to take over.”
Claveria adds that his faith has not only deepened his commitment to his ministry as chaplain, but it has also allowed him to see how his work gives him the unique opportunity to walk a thin line between life and death every day. It is a steady, if sometimes challenging path, but one that continues to deepen his faith as well as underscore the importance of trusting the Lord by leaving our troubles to him instead of holding on to them.
“Tomorrow is not promised, and yesterday is gone so let’s do the best we can today so we can make it to where we are going to go,” he said. “We should always remember to never give up hope in the face of loss and that the blessings are there if we only open our eyes.”