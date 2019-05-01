Housing Fair, a full service resource for future homebuyers

Realtors, lenders, insurance and title companies, including the City of Corpus Christi housing program teamed-up with Catholic Charities HUD Approved Housing Counseling Department to offer their services and make connections with interested home buyers at the fourth annual “Dare to Own the Dream and Housing Fair” on April 27 at the Catholic Charities office on Oliver Court.
The purpose of the fair is to give future homeowners the tools and assistance in one place on one day. Whether you want to buy or build a new home there are many resources available in Corpus Christi. This fair is just a stepping stone.
Potential homeowners just need a chance to educate themselves in what can be at times an intimidating process. “We are the only department that provides HUD housing classes in Nueces County,” said Ninfa Jacobs, Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi family self-sufficiency and budget coordinator and housing department coordinator.
“Everyone who attended the fair was very happy that Catholic Charities was providing this information for them,” Jacobs said.
Catholic Charities Housing Counseling Department offers many classes for buying, renting and budgeting for a home. The next class for the Homebuyer Education Program is scheduled on June 8 at 615 Oliver Court. There is a $25 per person fee.
Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi receives grants through Catholic Charities USA to offer many types of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) approved counseling services and education programs for first-time home-buyers. These services include one-on-one housing counseling; pre and post-purchase counseling; credit repair; financial literacy, and a host of other services. Training and counseling are available in English and Spanish.
For more information about the HUD Approved Housing Counseling Program, contact Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc., 615 Oliver Ct., Corpus Christi, TX 78408. Phone: (361) 884-0651, or go to
catholiccharities-cc.org.