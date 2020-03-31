How can we transmit a living, personal Catholic faith to future generations? 

By coming to know Jesus Christ and following him as his disciples
In preparation for the Eucharistic Congress, the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis has invited Sherry Weddell, author of “Forming Intentional Disciples,” to the Diocese of Corpus Christi. The presentations will connect with the first part of Bishop Mulvey’s pastoral letter for the Eucharistic Congress: “ The DNA of Communion – The Four Characteristics of God’s Love.” Sherry will take us through the steps that will help Catholics make the conscious choice to follow Jesus as his disciples, transforming parish life and, ultimately, the life of the whole Church.
Sherry Weddell is co-founder and serves as executive director of the Catherine of Siena Institute, which trains Catholic leaders in 21st century evangelization, forming intentional missionary disciples at the parish and diocesan levels, and facilitating the discernment of the charisms and vocations of all the baptized. Sherry and her network of collaborators have worked directly with 170,000 lay, religious, and ordained Catholics in over 1,000 parishes in 200 dioceses across North America and Europe, Asia, and Oceania. Sherry is the author of missional resources used by hundreds of thousands of Catholics around the world, including the “Called and Gifted” discernment process and “Forming Intentional Disciples: The Path to Knowing and Following Jesus.”
The workshop on Forming Intentional Disciples will be on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Pius X Parish Hall.