Msgr. Howell retires

Msgr. Michael Howell, 70, is full of joy, life and love. You can hear him singing long before he enters a room. This native of the Corpus Christi Westside says his vocation to the priesthood has been very rewarding. “Sometimes you end up closer to parishioners than your own family,” he said. In fact, the most challenging part of his priesthood was being reassigned to a different parish.
Msgr. Howell has served in many parishes since he was ordained a priest in 1974. He served at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Portland from 1974-1975, Cathedral from 1975-1976, Most Precious Blood in Corpus Christi from 1976-1977, St. Pius X from 1977-1979, Cathedral from 1979-1985, Sacred Heart in Corpus Christi from 1985-1986, St. Patrick in Laredo from 1986-1990, St. George in George West from 1990-1994, St. Mary Seminary in Houston from 1994-1997, Cathedral from 1997-2005, St. Thomas the Apostle in Robstown from 2005-2013, and St. Andrew by the Sea from 2013-2019.
Through the years he has made the best of many challenging situations, including juggling multiple responsibilities at one time. He remembers a time when he worked in the Chancery from Monday through Friday, assisted at St. Pius X Church and Cathedral, was chaplain at the Blessed Sacrament Chapel, was active at Incarnate Word Academy every week, while helping with the Search youth retreat and the tribunal.
He says having a good attitude depends on “keeping your perspective during the hard times; remember the good that’s always there, even in the midst of the bad. I think that sometimes what happens is that we are like a horse with blinders on. We only see what’s in front of us (sometimes it’s just the bad part) and we forget all that is out there that’s good. If you keep the vision broad, you remember that it’s not all bad.
“If you are doing your job, you should be engaged. I’m here because I love people, and I do believe in the love Jesus teaches, and I think that’s what you try to live. When you’re trying to live it, you’re going to have a certain inner joy and peace no matter what’s happening. Will it be easy? No, not always easy. But you will have lots of support,” Msgr. Howell said.
His hobbies are history, art and music. Upon retirement, he may pick up the guitar again, sketch, paint, and of course sing. He’s also been active in local history projects. Many parishioners and chancery staff enlisted his help on important historical projects.
To young men discerning the priesthood, Msgr. Howell says, “be prepared to find your faith both challenged by some of your experiences, but also greatly blessed by your relationship with others. And through the witness of their faith – you will glimpse what it will be like in the Kingdom of God.”
In the past 45 years, he has served in 13 parishes and St. Andrew by the Sea Parish recently held a celebration in honor of his 45th Anniversary as a Priest and Retirement. He will be dearly missed.
Msgr. Michael Howell celebrates Mass at his 45th Anniversary Celebration and Retirement at St. Andrews by the Sea on May 19.
