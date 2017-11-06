Hurricane relief available from Catholic Charities

by Rebecca Esparza

Catholic Charities USA has given a major gift to Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi to be used for those financially devastated by Hurricane Harvey. The funds must be used by Dec. 31, so there is only a limited time to apply and receive aid.



“In order to assist as many people in need as possible, we will require applicants to provide proof of storm related damage or storm related economic hardship. Things that qualify as proof include photos of property damage, a letter of denial from FEMA or denial of coverage from an insurance company,” said Linda McKamie, executive director at Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi.



Individuals who lost their job due to a business that has not reopened since the storm could seek assistance with rent, groceries, a utility bill or other common expenses.



“In that situation, we would accept a letter from an employer stating the business has suffered hardship because of the storm,” McKamie said.



Although direct cash assistance is not available through this grant opportunity, McKamie said Catholic Charities could make a rent payment, pay for childcare or purchase building materials, if necessary requirements were met.



“The first step is to call Catholic Charities at (361) 884-0651,” McKamie said. “We ask for everyone’s patience as we try to assist as many people in need as possible. Thanks to the generosity of donors from across the country, we have funds that can assist those still trying to recover from Hurricane Harvey.”

