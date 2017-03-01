Ice Rays recognize Catholic Schools at Friday night game

Catholic school students in the Diocese of Corpus Christi will have an opportunity to “shine” at a Corpus Christi Ice Rays game this Friday, March 3, at 7:05 p.m. The Ice Rays are recognizing the students by celebrating Catholic Schools Night. Catholic school students and administrators will offer the convocation, drop the ceremonial game puck before the game begins, sing the National Anthem, perform at intermission, provide “drum lines” throughout the night and offer the co.



Superintendent of Catholic Schools Rosemary Henry will offer the convocation; Nannette Quintanilla-Hatch, associate superintendent of Catholic Schools, will drop the ceremonial puck; Araceli Rodriguez, a fourth-grade student at Ss. Cyril & Methodius will sing the National Anthem; spirit teams from St. Pius X and Ss. Cyril & Methodius will perform; and the St. John Paul II High School band will provide the drum line.



The Jumbo Tron will display an Office of Catholic Schools PowerPoint presentation throughout the night. Various schools will be manning a table in the lobby, handing out school information and giving away various marketing items to advertise Catholic schools. School Mascots will also help at this table.



The Ice Rays provided students and their families ticket vouchers to see the game against the Wichita Falls Wildcats at the American Bank.

