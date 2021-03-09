In love again, and close to God

Vanessa and Enrique Zarate, motivated by their experiences in Marriage Encounter for the past eight years, invite other parishioners to participate in that Light of God that transformed their lives so that they become involved in the life of the Church. They are parishioners of Our Lady of San Juan de Los Lagos, Mother of the Church, and share their ministry with other parish communities.
Gloria Romero | For STC
Marriage Encounter, a worldwide Catholic organization, provides tools that couples can use to strengthen their love for each other and their family, thereby supporting communities and deepening the parish’s spiritual life.
The Marriage Encounter experience provides an enrichment program for skills development that teaches how a husband and wife learn to be the best couple they can be. The program offers thematic presentations, followed by a private time between husband and wife, where dialogue is vital to knowing themselves as a couple in the light of Faith.
Married for 21 years, Enrique and Vanesa Zarate, parishioners at Nuestra Señora de San Juan de Los Lagos, Madre de la Iglesia, attended a Marriage Encounter eight years ago at the invitation of their parish priest. They have remained in the program, inviting other couples to live the experience, and become part of this worthwhile program.
The Zarate’s have three children; the oldest is 19 years old, and the two little ones, are 9 and 8 years old. The whole family is now involved in parish life. The couple themselves now lead a marriage group. They like to go to other parishes in the diocese and invite people to live the Marriage Encounter experience.
“When you participate in something like this and learn so much, you want others to experience it as well,” Vanesa explained.
Enrique says that he was a Sunday Catholic and that through the retreat, he learned more about his religion and how to be active in the Church’s ministries. “What I learned through Marriage Encounter was that I was able to help my children get closer to God. My eldest daughter participated in youth ministry, and now she belongs to a faith group at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. We have younger ones in religious education, and I owe all of this to the Marriage Encounter movement.”
“We have a before and after experience because, without that simple couples retreat, we would never have known what the Lord had in store for us. It has changed our lives,” Vanesa said. “Before, I liked listening to the Word, but I didn’t get involved, much less live it. Now, we have learned to live it, and to grow as a couple and as a family.”
Six weeks after the first Encounter retreat, another retreat provides support for the couples. It is called “Spiral of Love.” This retreat offers an emphasis on the spiritual aspect of marriage.
“One of the ways they teach us to live the Gospel is to identify with the characters. I identify myself with the prodigal son of the Gospel,” Enrique said. “The one who, having everything, leaves his home to experience life with what he received from his father,” he said. “This is what happened to me. I was lost and far from God. After the retreat, we’ve returned to our Father’s house, and I feel like God has invited us to a ‘celebration.’ He has given us everything.” Vanesa identifies with the Samaritan woman from Jacob’s well to whom Jesus asked for water. “For me, it is as if He is waiting for me––to give me living water.”
After the Marriage Encounter, they decided to marry in the Church. When they first married, it was a civil ceremony. Vanesa had wanted a large wedding with many guests, but they could not raise the money. Enrique was focused on meeting work commitments seven days a week. The retreat taught them that the only thing that mattered was their love for each other and God at the center of their lives.
“We learned new ways to communicate with the heart. This augments intimacy,” said Enrique. He recalled that he changed his work schedule to 40 hours per week to give time to church activities and be present to his family. He believes that this is one of the most significant difficulties couples have because work consumes them and causes divorces and separations. “We all make mistakes, we all have ups and downs, but when we live with God, we seek to know each other more deeply. We have been very blessed because God called us very young,” Enrique said.
Belonging to the Marriage Encounter movement has opened other prospects for them to reach out and participate with different faith communities, such as ACTS in the parish of Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro in retreats of La Sagrada Familia at St. Anthony’s in Robstown. They also participate in prayer group every Tuesday at San Felipe and many other parishes where there is a concentration of Hispanics. They are leaders in their small community, but they seek to become more involved in different ministries and are especially interested in working with the youth.
At home, they have a prayer routine, inviting Christ to be present. When there is someone in the group in need, they pray the rosary for them. They pray a mystery in Spanish and another in English because their children feel more comfortable talking to Jesus in English. In turn, they reach that closeness with God, speaking in Spanish, so that all prayer or reading is bilingual. Another of their customs is that no one leaves the house without giving and receiving a blessing, such as, “Go with God” or “God bless you.” Prayer is always first before a meal in gratitude for what has been provided. Many other small observances of His love are integrated into their Christian life.
For Leticia and Enrique, their lives changed when they participated in the Marriage Encounter movement. Not only did their lives change for the better, but a desire to know and love God is flourishing.