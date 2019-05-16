In Memoriam: Deacon George Joseph Wiest

Deacon George Joseph Wiest, 82, a deacon in the Diocese of Corpus Christi who served at Sacred Heart parish in Rockport died on Tuesday, May 14.
Deacon Wiest was born on Sept. 12, 1936, in Smithville where he grew up. He later married Dorthy Carole Wiest at Corpus Christi Cathedral in August of 1957 and joined the U.S. Air Force where he served his full four-year term.
He was an active member of Sacred Heart Church in Rockport, a Fourth-degree knight of the Knights of Columbus, and an outreach coordinator for the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Ordained on September 24, 1988 and in his almost 31 years of service to the Church as a deacon he proved to be a true a humble servant of God. With several diocesan assignments over the years, Wiest could be found serving between his parish community and reaching out to others at Shoreline Treatment facility in Taft (1991), the Jail Ministry Commission (1993) and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (1999 and 2002).
He is preceeded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Carole Wiest, and two brothers. Left to cherish his memory is his son, Jim (Suzy) Wiest of Wimberley and two grandchildren.
A Rosary will be held on Thursday, May 16 at 7 p.m at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Rockport, located at 814 East Main Street. The Mass of Resurrection will be held on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Rockport, located at 704 E Cornwall and celebrated by Father Raynaldo Yrlas Jr. Graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Monday, May 20 at 10 a.m. at Kovar Catholic Cemetery in Kovar with blessing by Deacon John McCourt.