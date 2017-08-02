In Memoriam Father Paul Peter Antony

In Memoriam of Father Paul Peter Antony, who served in the Diocese of Corpus Christi for 17 years, died in his home in India on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Funeral services were held in India.



Father Antony was born June 2, 1949 in Mylapuram, India. He was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop S. Edward Francis of Sivagangai, Tamilnadu on April 5, 1989. He came to the Diocese of Corpus Christi in 2000 and first served as Parochial Vicar at Sacred Heart Parish in Sinton.



He was assigned as Parochial Vicar at Our Lady of Consolation in Vattman in 2005 and became Administrator the following year. He was incardinated into the Diocese of Corpus Christi March 18, 2008. His last assignment in the diocese was as Chaplain of the Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary in Lamar where he served in 2015.

