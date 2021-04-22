In Memoriam: Msgr. Arnold Anthony Anders

Msgr. Arnold (Buzz) Anthony Anders, the longest serving priest in the Diocese of Victoria went to his Eternal Reward on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. Father Anders, as he preferred to be called was born in Dubina, Texas on December 11, 1926 to Frank and Annie Guenther Anders.
Upon completion of his studies at St. John’s Seminary in San Antonio, he was ordained on May 27, 1950 in San Fernando Cathedral by the Most Rev. Robert Lucey for the Archdiocese of San Antonio. He had to receive a special dispensation to be ordained at the age of 23, which was given to him by Pope Pius XII. He later received his master’s degree in education from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio.
His assignments in the Archdiocese of San Antonio included The Shrine of St. Anthony of Padua, St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles, Our Lady of Sorrows and St. Dominic’s and St. Michael the Archangel in Weimar. With the formation of the Victoria diocese, he was assigned to St. Mary’s in Victoria (twice), St. Mary’s in Nada, St. Andrew’s in Hillje-Louise, St. Robert’s Bellarmine in El Campo and the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Goliad where he also ministered to four early Texas Missions, namely Charco, Berclair, Fannin and La Bahia. His last pastoral assignment was in Ganado at the Church of The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
After his retirement he moved down south to serve as chaplain to the Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart of Jesus. He spent 20 years ministering to the Sisters, the residents of Mount Carmel Assistant Living Home and helping in churches throughout the Diocese of Corpus Christi, making lifelong friends along the way. When Mount Carmel Home closed its doors in Corpus Christi 2017, Father Anders returned to San Antonio to live at Padua Place where he reconnected with many old friends and fellow priests.
Father Anders enjoyed traveling the world, his travels included all six continents and miles that would circle the world three times. His favorite place to visit was the Holy Land, which he visited three times. He studied one summer there and, on another trip, and took part in the “Via Dolorosa” (Way of the Cross) in Jerusalem. He also studied in Rome at the Pontifical North America College, where he met then, Pope John Paul II, now Saint John Paul II.
Father Anders is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Annie, sisters, Margaret and husband Bernard Hartensteiner, Leona and husband Tony Garza, brothers, Arthur and wife Sophie, Frank and wife Leona, and John, in addition nephews, David Hartensteiner and Michael Anders, great nephews, Thomas W. Anders and Henry Anthony Anders and great niece, Mary Louise Adams and great-great nephew, Dyrk Burcie. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Adelle Anders, wife of John and 23 nieces, nephews, many great nieces, great nephews, and lifelong friends from all over.
We would like to thank the Sisters of Missionary Servants of St. Anthony and Padua Place staff who dedicate their lives to take the absolute best care of our retried priests. They treated Father Anders with love, gentleness, and compassion for the three years he lived there.
His funeral was held on Thursday, April 15 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Weimer, Texas. It was celebrated by Bishop Brendan Cahill of the Victoria Diocese along several priests including Father Anders’ last remaining classmate Msgr. Albert Hubertus, who shared a few words about the times they were in the seminary together.
Father Anders is buried in the Anders family plot in the Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Cemetery in Dubina.
If you would like to donate in Father Anders’ name, please consider:
Seminary Education Fund
Diocese of Victoria
P.O. Box 4070
Victoria, TX 77903
or
Padua Place
80 Peter Baque Road
San Antonio, TX 78209