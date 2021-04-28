In Memoriam: Father Paul Rajareegam

Father Paul Rajareegam passed away on April 25, 2021, in India. He was on medical retirement and was the former Pastor at Sacred Heart Church and St. Paul Mission in Sinton. All funeral arrangements are in India.
Please keep his soul and his entire family in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time. We pray for the repose of the soul of Father Paul Rajareegam. May he rest in peace.
There will be a Memorial Mass for Father Paul Rajareegam at Sacred Heart Parish in Sinton at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.