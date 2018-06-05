In Memoriam: Sister Denise Cassidy, IWBS

by Sister Michelle Marie Kuntscher, IWBS

Sister Denise Cassidy, IWBS went home to God on June 4. She had recently celebrated 60 years of consecrated life.



Sister Denise, baptized Anne Brigid, was born on Dec. 30, 1937, to Patrick Cassidy and Agnes McMahon Cassidy in Dublin, Ireland. She began her early school education with the Holy Faith Sisters at Corpus Christi Elementary and at the Dominic Street School in Dublin. She graduated from the Holy Faith Secondary School on Dominic Street, Dublin.

After graduating, Anne (Sister Denise) met Sisters Claude McManus and Noreen Begley who gave vocation talks to students in Dublin, while on a home visit from Incarnate Word Convent in Corpus Christi. She said that the beautiful simplicity and gentleness of the sisters impressed her so much that she wanted to follow them to Texas.

Her religious vocation plans began to develop and in November 1956, she traveled to Corpus Christi to enter the Congregation of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament.

Mother Patricia Gunning, Superior General at the time, felt it would be a good experience for her to have an American education experience, so she attended and graduated from Incarnate Word Academy in 1957 and told the students stories of her life as an Incarnate Word Sister in Texas. After completing the formation program of postulant and novice, she made her first profession of vows in 1959.

Sister Denise earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from St. Edward’s University in Austin and a Master’s Degree in Administration from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio. She began her teaching career at Incarnate Word Academy Kindergarten in Corpus Christi, followed by over fifty years of teaching and administration in Catholic schools throughout South Texas. She has taught or served as principal at Corpus Christi Cathedral School, Sacred Heart School in Sinton, Incarnate Word Academy Elementary in Corpus Christi and in Brownsville, St. Patrick School, St. Theresa School and Central Catholic Elementary in Corpus Christi.

Sister Denise has shared her gifts, talents and time in many various ways, including ministry in CCD programs and missionary work to families in Arteaga, Mexico. Within the congregation, she has participated as a delegate to the General Chapter, as a member of the local administration team at the Motherhouse, as well as membership on numerous commissions and committees of the congregation.

For many years after retiring from acting principal and full-time teaching, Sister Denise continued to tutor students at Incarnate Word Academy Elementary Level, stopping when health issues forced her to retire. She has been receiving cancer treatment and making visits to M.D. Anderson in Houston for the past several years.

Sister Denise enjoys nature walks, listening to music and books on tape, knitting, crocheting, playing Canasta with the Sisters, and communicating with her family in Ireland via e-mail, texting and Skype.

In reviewing her life as a teacher, Sister Denise said, ”It is a great source of joy to work with young children, teaching them the fundamentals of reading and math and letting them know in the process how much God loves them. I like to tell the children that they have the power to be and to do anything they want if they only put their minds and hearts to it.”

Please pray for the eternal repose of her soul, and that God may comfort her family and community grieving her loss. May she rest in peace.

Rosary will be at Incarnate Word Convent (5201 Lipes Blvd.) on Tuesday, June 12 at 7 p.m. Mass of Resurrection will be at Sacred Heart Church (1322 Comanche St.) on Wednesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sister Denise Cassidy Scholarship Fund at the Incarnate Word Academy Foundation.