In Memoriam: Sister Helen Dolores Losleben

Sister Helen Dolores Losleben, who taught at St. John School in Robstown from 1979-84, died on Sept. 12 in Mother Theodore Hall, St. Mary-of-the-Woods. She was born in Anaheim, California on Feb. 15 to George and Ida Kaiser Losleben and was baptized Helen Marie.



Sister Helen entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Providence on July 16, 1939 and professed Final Vows on Jan. 23, 1948. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and a master’s degree from De Paul University. In her 78 years as a Sister of Providence, she ministered in education for 54 years in schools in Illinois, California and Texas. For 22 of these years, she served as principal. She retired from teaching in 1987 but remained in California serving first as school secretary and then as a volunteer in several education-related projects. In 2002 she moved to the Motherhouse where she served as Activity Department staff. She was active until just a few months before she died.



Sister Helen Dolores had that wonderful mix of good administrative skills with a gentle, loving manner. As her eyesight diminished and she had to use a walker, she adopted the practice of graciously accepting all offers of assistance, even if she really didn’t need the help. She once shared that this practice allowed her to give the one who offered assistance the gift of feeling appreciated.

