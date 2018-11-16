In Memoriam: Sister Kathleen McDonagh

by Sister Rose Miriam Gansle, IWBS

Sister Kathleen McDonagh (Catherine Ann) died Nov. 13, 2018. She was born in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 12, 1930, to Francis McDonagh and May Duignan. She entered the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament Congregation on Aug. 26, 1947, at age 17.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Fathers Patrick McDonagh and Gabriel McDonagh, and her sister, Mona Macken. She is survived by her sisters Sister Mary Benignus McDonagh and Sister Margaret McDonagh of the Holy Faith Sisters in Ireland.



During her 30 years of teaching in Catholic schools in Laredo, Brownsville, and Corpus Christi, she taught on all levels from primary through college and adult theology classes.



Creative in music, writing and teaching, Sister Kathleen shared her talents through many years of writing for Catholic periodicals, giving retreats, offering spiritual direction to many individuals, and giving presentations—particularly on the spirituality, history and works of our Foundress, Jeanne Chézard de Matel. She translated some of our Foundress’s writings from French to English and spent several summers in France and Rome working on the Cause of Beatification of Mother de Matel.



Her writings on the spirituality and history of the order are invaluable. Some include: “Like a Crystal Vase," “These Went Before Us," “God’s Border Rose," “A Love that Never Says ‘Enough,'" "Treasured Heritage: Ever Ancient, Ever New."



Other ministries of Sister Kathleen include the congregational offices of General Councilor, Secretary General, Vocation Director, and Formation Director. She taught classes in the Diocesan Pastoral Institute for many years. She served in several diocesan offices: member of the Permanent Diaconate Board and founding teacher in designing the program for deacon candidates, a columnist for the South Texas Catholic, Secretary and then Director for the Office of Consecrated Life. She offered spiritual direction for many individuals.



In her retirement, Sister Kathleen wrote: "God has indeed blessed me over a long life with many steps which bring me closer and closer to Him. Praised be the Incarnate Word!"



A Rosary Service will be held on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at Incarnate Word Motherhouse, located on 5201 Lipes Blvd. The Mass of Resurrection will be held Saturday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, located on 3350 South Alameda in Corpus Christi.



