Sister Mary Ann Korczynski, IWBS rest in peace

Sister Mary Ann Korczynski, Sister of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament of Corpus Christi, was welcomed into eternal life by her loving God on Wednesday, April 6. Born to Joseph Steve and Cecelia Dworaczyk Korczynski on Aug. 15, 1944, she was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Jearline Wostal, Katherine Webb, and Genevieve Normand, and one brother, Steve Korczynski. She is survived by two brothers, Joe (wife, Beth), John, and one sister, Patsy Dyess.
Sister Mary Ann entered the Sisters of the Incarnate Word on August 30, 1963 and celebrated her 50th anniversary of religious profession on April 2, 2016.
She earned a Master of Natural Science with specialization in mathematics from the University of Oklahoma in 1975. She taught at St. Patrick School and Incarnate Word Academy High School in Corpus Christi and Incarnate Word Academy and Villa Maria High School in Brownsville. She served in leadership and several other positions within the Congregation, as well as the Finance Council of the Diocese of Corpus Christi.
Sister Mary Ann had a great love of her community and a deep sense of stewardship of God's spiritual gifts, as well as the material resources God has bestowed on the Congregation. Her expertise with accounting and the ins and outs of banking, assets, and insurance were treasured gifts for the community.
Funeral arrangements are provided by Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service. Services will not be open to the public. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Incarnate Word Sisters Retirement Fund", Attention: Sister Annette Wagner, 5201 Lipes Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78413.