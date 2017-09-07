In Memoriam: Sister Richard Bussing, 95

Sister Richard Bussing, 95, died on Sept. 5, in Mother Theodore Hall, St. Mary-of-the-Woods. She taught at St. John School in Robstown from 1955-59 and1966-68.



Sister was born on Jan. 10, 1922 in Brazil, Indiana to Sylvester and Agnes Klein Bussing and was baptized Dorothy Ann. She entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Providence on Jan. 6, 1940 and professed final vows on Aug. 15, 1948. She earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Mary-of-the-Woods College.



Of her 77 years as a Sister of Providence, she ministered for 35 years teaching in elementary schools in Illinois, North Carolina, California and Texas. In 1977 she retired from teaching and gave five years of service as a driver at the motherhouse. She then moved to Missoula, Montana and ministered as a caregiver to the elderly and for a few years, served as a pastoral associate at a local parish. In 2004, she returned to the motherhouse and shared her many talents with the community there. Beginning in 2016, she committed herself totally to the ministry of prayer.

