Incarnate Word Academy celebrates with drive-by senior parade

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Incarnate Word Academy will be celebrating the graduating Class of 2021 tomorrow, April 21, at the Drive-By Senior Parade. The parade will be held from 3:45-4:15 p.m. at the horseshoe drive on Alameda in between the Elementary and High School Levels.
The entire IWA campus is proud of what the Class of 2021 has achieved this year. The school has invited IWA families to make signs, cheer, and help the community congratulate the soon-to-be graduates for their accomplishments.
Incarnate Word Academy graduating classes have a track record of being offered more than $10 million in college scholarships each year. With this in mind, IWA is confident that each graduating senior will be successful on the paths they choose to follow in the future.