Incarnate Word Academy Hosts 2018 Paradise Island Gala

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Incarnate Word Academy will host its 2018 Paradise Island Gala, the school’s signature annual fundraiser of the year, at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 3 at L&F Distributors.

Under the direction of Gala Co-Chairs Sherry and David Rumley and Sunshine and Jacob Moore, this year’s Gala Committee is one of the largest in event history with over 100 volunteers which includes current IWA parents, grandparents, alumni, and school faculty and staff.

IWA’s Gala honorees are Alan and Mamie Stoner. Staying loyal to their Irish Catholic roots, the

IWA’s Gala honorees are Alan and Mamie Stoner.



Gala Co-Chairs Sherry and David Rumley

Stoners quickly developed a very special relationship with the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament. Having enrolled their children at Incarnate Word Academy, the Stoners instantaneously became very active within the IWA community attending school events, becoming shining ambassadors for the school and faithful contributors to the Annual Giving Campaign, the IWA Foundation and to the Gala. Mamie and Alan were also among the first to make a Legacy Gift to the Incarnate Word Academy Foundation. In recognition of their generosity, the Stoners were inducted into IWA’s permanent donor recognition society, the Living Stone Building the Mission Society, in 2004.

The Paradise Island Gala features a seated dinner, six specialty auctions including a silent auction, an IWA spirit auction, a children's art auction, an elite auction, a cooler auction, and a live auction.

Gala also includes an annual raffle. As part of this year’s raffle ticket prizes, IWA is offering not one, but three exceptional cash prizes including: a grand prize of $10,000 (ten $1,000 Visa gift cards); the first prize being a $1,000 Visa gift card; and the second prize being a $500 Visa gift card. Tickets can be purchased from any IWA student or faculty member.

Proceeds, coupled with dollars raised through the Annual Appeal, benefit students at all three school levels and provides critical tuition assistance, enriched academic and athletic programs, and facility and technology enhancements. Gala funds also support professional development and teacher incentives which are vital to the growth and retention of our devoted and exceptional faculty.

General admission reservations are $100 per person. Sponsorships include a table of 10, and begin at $1,500.

For more information, visit www.iwacc.org/gala or contact Amy Canterbury at (361) 883-0857, ext. 104 or canterburya@iwacc.org.



