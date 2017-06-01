Incarnate Word sisters celebrate jubilees

by Sister Michelle Marie Kuntscher, IWBS Contributor

Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament were honored at a school wide Mass at Incarnate Word Academy. The sisters celebrated their jubilees of religious profession. They were, from left, Sister Judith Marie Saenz, 50 years, Sister Juliane Kuntscher, 60 years and Sister Annette Wagner, 50 years. Also pictured at right, is Sister Eileen Doherty, from the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity, 40 years. Look for her story in the July issue.





Three Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament were honored by Bishop Michael Mulvey and the Diocese of Corpus Christi in February at the annual Consecrated Life Day at Corpus Christi Cathedral; by Incarnate Word Academy at the 2017 Gala in March; and in a school wide Mass at Incarnate Word Academy, where all three served on the teaching staff. The congregation will celebrate the sisters’ jubilee with a Mass of Thanksgiving on Saturday, June 24, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Philip the Apostle Church. Completing 60 years of consecrated life, Sister Mary Juliane Kuntscher celebrates her jubilee of religious profession this year with golden jubilarians Sister Judith Marie Saenz and Sister Annette Wagner.

Sister Mary Juliane Kuntscher

Sister Juliane was born Rosalie Marie Kuntscher on Jan. 12, 1937 in Vattmann, Texas, the second of 10 children of Frank and Margaret Kuntscher. She received the sacraments of initiation at Our Lady of Consolation Church. Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament taught her and her siblings through eighth grade in the parish school. After attending Riviera High School for three years, she transferred to Incarnate Word Academy and was valedictorian of the first class to graduate from the new Academy on Alameda Street, which was dedicated in February 1955.

Despite previous plans to enter Dougherty Nursing School, during the IWA Senior retreat, Sister Juliane received the call to become a sister with those who had taught her during most of her schooling. After graduation, she entered the congregation on Aug. 14, 1955. She professed first vows June 3, 1957, and perpetual vows Aug. 14, 1960.

Sister Juliane earned a bachelor’s degree from Webster College in Webster Groves, Missouri, and a master’s degree from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, attending the latter institution on a National Science Foundation grant.

Her ministry in parish and congregational schools included teaching at Cathedral, Sacred Heart, St. Patrick and Christ the King elementary schools in Corpus Christi; St. Gertrude in Kingsville; Incarnate Word Academy and Archbishop Oscar Romero School in Corpus Christi; and Villa Maria High School and Incarnate Word Academy in Brownsville.

She was also involved in CCD ministry in Corpus Christi, Violet, Brownsville, Port Isabel and Beeville; summer programs including “Foresight” for youth in the Diocese of Brownsville; Bible study programs in Door County, Wisconsin; and the migrant program in Renville, Olivia and Redwood Falls, Minnesota.

In the Diocese of Brownsville, Sister Juliane was an active member and served as representative on the Sisters’ Council for a time. In Corpus Christi, she has served as Secretary of the Sisters’ Council and was a Eucharistic Minister. In her service to the congregation, Sister Juliane served as director of postulants and novices, sister-in-charge of the convent in Brownsville and councilor and secretary of Incarnate Word Convents in Corpus Christi and Brownsville. She has served as delegate to the General Chapters, and has served on many committees and commissions of the congregation.

Sister Juliane served as Secretary General of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament from June 2008 to June 2016. After completing that ministry, she assumed internal duties at the mother house. Prayer, support and communication with family members, elders and homebound persons are an important part of her ministry as an Incarnate Word sister.

“I enjoy the privilege of being a sister of the Incarnate Word, and I thank God for the opportunity to reach out to people in different walks of life,” Sister Juliane said.

She was privileged to serve the homeless of the South Texas area in her time at the Mother Teresa Shelter from 2003-07. “The people who come to the Mother Teresa Shelter are appreciative of the help and concern shown for them and for the acknowledgment of their individual dignity as persons loved by God,” she said. “When I see any of them about town, they are so happy to see someone who had known them at the Shelter.”

In Houston, at Casa de Esperanza, Sister Juliane cared for children at risk who ranged from infants to six-year-olds. “These children are in such need of a secure place in which they can receive the basic needs of nurturing and nourishment within a peaceful and non-threatening environment,” she said. “It was such a blessing to help them overcome distrust and fear and to see them grow in confidence and wonder.”

In her many experiences during her religious life, friends have come into her life, some for a short time, and others for longer periods, even for a lifetime. “I thank God for my parents and family members, and for significant friends to travel the same path with me here on earth,” she said. “My participation in daily Mass as a prayer intercessor for the Church, community members, family and friends and for the many needs of our world is a blessed way for me to respond to God’s call and the gift of friendship.”

Sister Judith Marie Saenz

Sister Judith Marie Saenz entered the congregation of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament in August 1964, professed first vows in June 1967 and made final profession on June 31, 1971. Born Nov. 22, 1941 in Rio Grande City, Texas to Vicente and Hortensia Gamez Saenz, Sister Judith Marie was christened Francisca Delia Saenz. She graduated from San Isidro High School and continued her education at Texas A&I University, Kingsville.

Counting her parents as her greatest role models of faith, she wanted to be a sister from her early years, but it was not until she graduated from A&I University with a bachelor’s degree in home economics education and began teaching at Coakley Junior High in Harlingen, Texas, that her pastor, Father Charles Brower, OMI, introduced her to the Incarnate Word Sisters living and teaching in Brownsville.

“I was attracted to their spirit of simplicity, joy and hospitality,” she said. “I felt those qualities must come from a deep prayer life and union with God.”

After entering the convent, Sister Judith Marie taught in Catholic schools in Brownsville and Corpus Christi, and continued her education, earning a master’s in religious education from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio. While taking classes at St. Mary’s, she participated in a six-weeks study tour of the Holy Land, an experience which has enriched her religious education classes through the years.

During her years with the community, in addition to her teaching, she has been involved in formation ministry, retreat and vocation ministry, congregational chapters, Diocesan Council of Consecrated Life, adult education classes through the St. Mary’s University Extension Program, liturgy classes for the Diocese of Corpus Christi Permanent Diaconate Program and liturgical planning for school and congregational celebrations. She has been a presenter for various diocesan and parish conferences and in-services.

Her love of interior decorating and liturgical décor has been expressed in her years of service as sacristan of the Mother house chapel, and continues in her preparation and decoration of convent and school areas for festive occasions.

Her summer ministry included summer school classes, religion camp in San Juan, Texas, Mexico Exchange Program, bilingual incarnational spirituality retreats in the U.S., Mexico and Central America and participation in the writing of the new Constitution for Incarnate Word congregations in the U.S. and Mexico seeking reunification.

Currently Sister Judith Marie teaches religion classes at Incarnate Word Academy, serves as chair of the Religious Studies Department and helps plan campus wide liturgy and student service projects. In her religion classes she teaches the life and spirituality of Venerable Jeanne de Matel, and shares the students’ creative projects on the foundress in school and convent displays.

Each year during teachers in-service, she works with other sisters to present a day of reflection for new employees to introduce them to the spirituality of the foundress and how it impacts Incarnate Word Academy. She also uses quotes from the writings of Jeanne de Matel in seasonal bulletin boards at school.

In August 2016, Sister Judith Marie was appointed by the Leadership Team as congregational promoter of the Cause for Beatification of Jeanne Chezard de Matel, foundress of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament. In this role she is charged with gathering and distributing information on the life and works of the foundress to make her better known.

In February, Sister Judith Marie assisted Sister Maria Carmen Aceituno, CVI, Assistant Postulator for the Cause of Jeanne Chezard de Matel, in documenting the case of Christabel Jeanne Camacho, the Corpus Christi child that Incarnate Word Sisters have been praying for throughout her mother’s pregnancy and following her birth. The parents, Javier and Teresa Camacho, provided much of the documentation on how Christabel Jeanne has defied most of the diagnoses of children with Trisomy 13. In their visit with Bishop Michael Mulvey, the possibility of this case being accepted as a miracle for beatification was discussed, and the next step will be a diocesan tribunal preparing the case for Rome.

In commenting on her work as Promoter of the Cause, Sister Judith Marie said, “This is a privileged time in our history, and I feel blessed to be able to work on the process. Since our mother foundress was such a promoter of life, I am presently working on reprinting one of her prayers celebrating the dignity of life and imploring God’s special care during difficult pregnancies. I am also working on a similar prayer for teenagers to use in deepening their awareness of the value of all life.”

Sister Annette Wagner

Sister Annette Wagner entered the congregation of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament in August 1964, professed first vows June 3, 1967 and made final profession on June 31, 1971. She was born in Tulsa Oklahoma June 11, 1946 and became a Texan at age three when her parents, Karl and Mary Anne Wagner, moved their family of five to Corpus Christi.

The School Sisters of Notre Dame taught Sister Annette at Christ the King Elementary School before going on to Incarnate Word Academy, graduating in 1964. After graduation she entered the congregation and continued her education at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, earning a bachelor’s in English.

In her years of teaching, Sister Annette taught English, religion and physical education classes and coached sports. She taught at all levels in the Catholic schools in the dioceses of Brownsville and Corpus Christi.

In addition to teaching, she continued her education, earning a master’s in theology from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio. She earned certification in pastoral counseling at Emmanuel College in Boston and certification in communications from the Institute in Effective Group Leadership. While taking classes at St. Mary’s she participated in a six-weeks study tour of the Holy Land.

During a six-week writing fellowship, Sister Annette co-authored educational materials for junior high classes, adult workshops and resources for ministry. She has served many times as presenter for workshops, conferences and retreats for faculty and parish groups. She has also been a columnist for the South Texas Catholic and contributed articles for the Brownsville Herald. Sister Annette is currently completing the second year of a three-year program, St. Peter Upon the Waters, for spiritual direction certification.

In her years with the community, Sister Annette has been involved in formation ministry, heading the formation team, directing the congregational communications, serving as co-director of Incarnate Word Associates, planning and directing retreats, planning congregational chapters and serving on the General Leadership Team for five four-year terms.

She was active in the annual meetings of Incarnate Word congregations, attending and presenting conferences on various aspects of Incarnate Word spirituality and the charism of the order at international and national reunions. She was in the international group of sisters who met in several sessions to draft the Directory, a secondary document to the Constitution for the Incarnate Word congregations who are working toward reunification of the order.

Her ministry on the diocesan level includes the Pastoral Institute as founding teacher and then director for the program, founding co-director of the Alliance for Human Life and Director of the Office for Consecrated Life. She then moved to St. Pius X Parish, where she served as Director of RCIA and Adult Faith Formation, until she was elected Superior General in December 2015. She completed the year at St. Pius X and was installed as congregational leader in June 2016.

As congregational leader, she took on a major role in advancing the cause and the reunification process. In January, she met with Incarnate Word leadership teams from Mexico and the United States in Mexico City, where plans were made to further the cause of the foundress and the reunification of the order.

“We are working toward being united with the Incarnate Word through prayer, united by choice; united in love, following closely ‘the Incarnate Word who has called us in love, for love and to be love for others,’ as the draft Constitution for reunification states,” Sister Annette said. “When we commit to an incarnational presence in the world, we commit to a tone of non-violence in speech and action; to compassion and mercy as norms of behavior; to deep peace and joy based on the knowledge that ‘I am loved’; to a focus on acknowledging and nurturing the dignity and welfare of the other. Then we are following the Incarnate Word in the spirit of our foundress, Venerable Jeanne Chezard de Matel.”