Is the coronavirus reshaping our Catholic school system and the formation of students?

by Dr. Rosemary Henry, Superintendent of Catholic Schools
Like a bullet, the COVID-19 pandemic shatters our world and brings us to a startling halt where fear and uncertainty know no boundaries. This health crisis has transformed how our children/youth are educated and formed throughout the world — near and far. The walls of the traditional safe and nurturing classroom, where teaching and learning commence, are replaced with a sprinting race for innovative solutions and new ways to educate those entrusted to our care.
The coronavirus has indeed become a catalyst for our Catholic schools and our public counterparts to create a new landscape for teaching and learning. This new vibrant and verdant landscape could blossom into a lasting impact on the trajectory of learning innovation and digitization. The unknowns are plentiful, but the results may be a powerful stimulus for change in the field of education – especially Catholic education.
The pandemic is paving the pathway for large scale and cross-industry coalitions to embrace a common but critical educational goal. Multiple organizations have reached out offering support and resources to our Catholic schools. Working together, we work smarter, and thus we become stronger.
