Class of 2019 celebrated and honored at Baccalaureate Mass

Bishop Michael Mulvey celebrated the Baccalaureate Mass for Incarnate Word Academy High School seniors and their families on May 24 at Corpus Christi Cathedral.
IWA seniors consistently boast 100% graduation rate and 100% college acceptance. This year is no different and is an impressive testament to their remarkable individual gifts and IWA's strong reputation as an outstanding college preparatory institution.
The Class of 2019 (62 graduates) have received over $10 million—and rising—in scholarship offers from colleges and universities and have been accepted to nearly 90 schools across the country.