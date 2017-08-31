IWA accepting displaced coastal bend students

August 31, 2017
by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy
Due to several Coastal Bend schools closing indefinitely due to damages caused by Hurricane Harvey, Incarnate Word Academy will be accepting displaced students from grades K5 through 12 at half the annual tuition rate. Based on capacity, limited spaces are available and will be filled on a first come first served basis.
IWA will offer families of displaced students:
- 50% off the annual tuition rate.
- Enrollment fee ($550) will be waived.
- Application fee ($25) will be credited toward tuition.
“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey as we continue to pray for recovery,” IWA President and CEO Sammie Grunwald said. “In the wake of this natural disaster, we turn to our Core Values and the legacy created by the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament to offer a helping hand and provide an IWA education for as many students as possible.”
For more information about admission, families may submit an online application inquiry by
visitingwww.iwacc.org/admissions
.