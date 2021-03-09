IWA Alumni’s art exhibit hosted by Panola College Library

Incarnate Word Academy Alumni Emmarie Rossiter ’20 will have her collection of artwork, titled “heART,” exhibited in the M.P. Baker Library of Panola College in Carthage, Texas from now until April 20.
Born in Houston, Rossiter moved with her family to Corpus Christi, Texas when she was thirteen and graduated from Incarnate Word Academy in 2020. Rossiter is currently a freshman at Baylor University majoring in studio art with plans to move into the Bachelor of Fine Arts program and study graphic design.
“I always loved drawing as a child, but when I was in about third grade I was staying with my grandparents and my Mimi let me paint and garden with her,” Rossiter said. “She always used acrylics and taught me how to use them. From then on, I loved painting and would continue to paint with her when I got to visit. That is probably also when I became enamored with flowers and nature scenes. In high school, I had an amazing art teacher, Mr. Heslip, who taught me about my favorite artists as well as how to use oil paint. I instantly fell in love with oil paint and that is primarily what I paint with now. He also taught me about Georgia O’Keeffe, who is a big inspiration to me with nature scenes.”
The exhibit will include pieces featuring Rossiter’s love of color and nature.