IWA Amazing Angel Shake winners announced

After months of preparation and six rounds of competition, Incarnate Word Academy Middle Level announced the winners of its Amazing Angel Shake Competition on Feb. 1 during an assembly in the school’s James R. Dougherty, Jr. Center.
The winners are seventh-grader Annabelle Clark, seventh-grader Gillian Lippincott, and seventh-grader Wilson Vanexan. This will be the second year IWA is represented in the national competition as Wilson placed third among 130 students from across the country during the 2018 National Amazing Shake Competition. The three students were awarded a $500 travel voucher and will go on to compete in the 2019 Amazing Shake National Competition in Atlanta, Georgia from Feb. 22-24.
Originally starting with over 50 Middle-Level contestants, students endured six rounds of competition while expanding their knowledge of business etiquette and interpersonal skills such as confidence, a firm handshake, proper eye contact, professional conduct, and other soft skills commonly practiced within society.
The Amazing Shake National Competition is open internationally to any student in the 5th-8th grade. The 3-day competition consists of case-scenario stations set up around the Ron Clark Academy where every student must pass through while exercising etiquette, composure and professionalism. Top performers advance to the next level of challenges until there is ultimately one overall national champion.
The 2019 Amazing Angel Shake Competition is sponsored by Hicks Automotive Group.
To schedule an interview with students, please contact Raul Altamirano at 361-883-0857 ext. 176 or at altamiranor@iwacc.org.