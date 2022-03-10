IWA and Gulf Coast Humane Society hosts therapy dog sessions during exams

Incarnate Word Academy (IWA) Middle Level student Jackson Ramus, the founder of Angels Defeating Mental Illness (ADMI) and IWA Campus Minister, Mrs. Ashley Cartwright, partnered with the Gulf Coast Humane Society to host therapy dog sessions to promote student well-being and decrease student anxiety during this semester’s final exams.
What is Angels Defeating Mental Illness (ADMI)?
ADMI was developed due to the normalization of asking and needing help with mental illness. The purpose of ADMI is to allow students, faculty, and anyone related to the Incarnate Word family to have a safe place to speak about what may be troubling them mentally. The main goal of ADMI is to assist students and the Incarnate Word academy community to move from a state of distress to a state of success.
Vision: ADMI strives to address the needs of students who are in distress by making sure our students feel supported and are connected with appropriate resources both on and off campus. ADMI develops partnerships with local mental health organizations and other community support systems to coordinate events, gain resources, and for outreach.