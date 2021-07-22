IWA announces new Athletic Director

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Incarnate Word Academy welcomes Kevin Steen to Angel Territory as the new Athletic Director. Steen is a licensed athletic trainer and TSATA Sports Medicine certified instructor with considerable experience creating a positive, Christ-centered atmosphere for athletes, coaches, staff, and parents.
Steen comes to IWA from St. Michael's Catholic Academy in Austin, where he served in several capacities over the past nine years, including associate athletic director, assistant athletic director, head athletic trainer, sports management teacher, and coach. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Kinesiology with an emphasis in Athletic Training from St. Edward's University and is working towards a Master's degree in Athletic Administration from Ohio University.
“I am excited to join the IWA Family and be a part of the great tradition that Incarnate Word Academy has in academics, athletics and faith formation. I am looking forward to getting to know the students, faculty, staff and families,” Steen said in regard to IWA and the upcoming school year.
For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Denise Calderon at (361) 244-7667 or
calderond@iwacc.org.