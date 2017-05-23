IWA breaks ground on new Montessori building

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Incarnate Word Academy held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Montessori building on May 22. The new Montessori building will be designed to fully orchestrate and enhance the Elementary Level’s Montessori curriculum.



The construction of the new 14,000 square foot Montessori building will include seven classrooms: three rooms for primary; two rooms for lower elementary; and an upper elementary room. There will also be a wireless computer lab, an Atrium for the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd Program, administrative offices, a faculty lounge and a prayer garden.



This new facility was made possible through a $1 million gift from Bob and Catherine Hilliard, a high impact grant from the John G. and Marie Stella Kenedy Memorial Foundation, and generous support from parents, grandparents, past parents, alumni, and friends. Leading the project is architect Ferrell Brown and general contractor BARCOM Construction, Inc.



The new Montessori building is considered Phase II of IWA’s Enlighten, Inspire, and Strengthen Campaign.

