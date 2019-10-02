IWA celebrated the life of Dr. Hector P. Garcia

Incarnate Word Academy celebrated the life of Dr. Hector P. Garcia, the renowned Mexican American civil rights leader, during a memorial Mass on September 18 in the James R. Dougherty, Jr. Center.
All of Dr. Hector P. Garcia’s daughters graduated from Incarnate Word Academy, and Dr. Garcia spent many years serving as the personal physician to the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament. Incarnate Word Academy continues to maintain a close personal relationship with the family of Dr. Garcia.
Cecilia Garcia-Akers, president and chairman of the Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Foundation, spoke at the conclusion of Mass and presented a $1,500 donation to Incarnate Word Academy.
In 2017, Garcia-Akers authored the biographical novel “The Inspiring Life of Texan Hector P. Garcia,” which chronicles the life of her father’s journey to America, his struggles being a Latino in the U.S. Army, the difficulty he had obtaining his medical license, as well as his devotion toward bringing better health care and education to veterans and students for over 50 years.
In May of 2009, Texas Governor Rick Perry signed Senate Bill 495, which established the third Wednesday of each September as the Dr. Hector P. Garcia Texas State Recognition Day.