IWA celebrates first responders

The Incarnate Word Academy Middle Level invited local first responders to campus on Feb. 4 in celebration of Celebrate Our Nation day during National Catholic Schools Week.
Students at the middle level welcomed the first responders with signs when they arrived on Austin Street. Students thanked the first responders prayed for them and for the work they do in our community.
IWA participates in National Catholic Schools week every year to celebrate Catholic education. This year, IWA students are celebrating this years’ themes as listed below:
Celebrating Our Community – Appreciate the importance of service to others.
Celebrating Our Students – Recognize student accomplishments.
Celebrating Our Nation – Pray for the nation and recognize all those who serve.
Celebrating Vocations – Prepare students to use their talents in the service of God and others.
Celebrating Faculty, Staff, and Volunteers – Honor our faculty and staff, thank our volunteers.
ABOUT IWA: Incarnate Word Academy, established in Corpus Christi in 1871, is owned and operated by the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament. IWA provides education to over 600 students throughout Corpus Christi and the surrounding communities. Classes are available for students starting at age three continuing through grade twelve.