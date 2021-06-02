IWA celebrates graduations with Baccalaureate Mass

Incarnate Word Academy High School seniors celebrated their graduations by attending a Baccalaureate Mass at Corpus Christi Cathedral on May 28. Sixty seniors from IWA completed their high school journey at the altar of Corpus Christi Cathedral.
Bishop Michael Mulvey celebrated the Baccalaureate Mass, and featured speakers were class Valedictorian Catherine Thomas and Salutatorian Charlie Flood.
These two top-ranking graduates have worked hard to achieve their goals, and they know that through hard work and perseverance, they can become anything they set their minds to.