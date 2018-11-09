IWA celebrates Red Ribbon Week

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Incarnate Word Academy proudly celebrated Red Ribbon Week from Oct. 29 – Nov. 2 with a variety of events and dress-up days in order to raise awareness about the dangers of using and abusing drugs and alcohol.



Throughout the week, students participated in different classroom discussions, prayers, and fun dress-up days. IWA was proud to have several guest speakers visit its campus to discuss the dangers and ramifications of illicit drug and alcohol abuse.



Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez discussed with Angels the history of Red Ribbon Week, why we celebrate being drug-free, and the importance of reporting bullying and drug use within their lives.



Elementary Level students got to spend time with Texas State Trooper Nathan Brandley to discuss how drugs can permanently affect their lives. Brandley spoke with Angels about the different types of legal and illegal drugs and how abusing them can take years off a person’s life and put them behind bars.



Students at the Middle and High School Levels got to meet one of Corpus Christi’s finest in K9 Unit Tanja and her owner, Senior Officer Lynch. Along with Officer Orsak, the K9 officers showed students how well Tanja is trained by having her detect a hidden item within a package.



Kindergarten students were visited by local pharmacist Dr. Christina Cruz who talked about the importance of taking medication only when administered by a parent or doctor and never sharing medication. She also played a game with little Angels where they were presented with a situation and asked to decide whether it was a “good choice” or bad choice.”



By participating in Red Ribbon Week events, IWA and its students strive to become an image of Christ within the community as well as continuing to be a drug-free campus.

